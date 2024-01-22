Chichester residents helped charity ‘TreeCycle’ scheme raise over £25,000 for local hospice care
This amount of money could help fund a whole week of care from their team of Clinical Nurse Specialists, who care for patients in their own homes. As part of the scheme, local residents across West Sussex paid a suggested donation in return for hospice volunteers collecting their real Christmas Trees from their doorstep.
The trees were then taken to a waste facility site in Oving, where they are turned into mulch, compost and chippings to benefit local farmland. Nathan Evans, Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “It’s amazing to see our TreeCycle scheme grow from strength to strength every year.
“It’s a fantastic scheme that not only helps the local community, but it also means we can sustainably dispose of the trees through our sponsor, Earth Cycle. Thank you so much to all of our volunteers, and everyone who booked and donated. We couldn’t run this service without your support”.
This was the fourth year of the scheme and over 1,500 trees (15 tonnes) have been collected and recycled this year. TreeCycle will return in 2025, with bookings opening in Autumn 2024.St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building.
They provide tailored end-of-life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends. Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors.