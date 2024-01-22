Chichester residents helped charity ‘TreeCycle’ scheme raise over £25,000 for local hospice care

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice ‘TreeCycle’ scheme returned this January, and with the help of the localcommunity raised over £25,400 for local hospice care.

This was the fourth year of the scheme.

This amount of money could help fund a whole week of care from their team of Clinical Nurse Specialists, who care for patients in their own homes. As part of the scheme, local residents across West Sussex paid a suggested donation in return for hospice volunteers collecting their real Christmas Trees from their doorstep.

The trees were then taken to a waste facility site in Oving, where they are turned into mulch, compost and chippings to benefit local farmland. Nathan Evans, Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “It’s amazing to see our TreeCycle scheme grow from strength to strength every year.

“It’s a fantastic scheme that not only helps the local community, but it also means we can sustainably dispose of the trees through our sponsor, Earth Cycle. Thank you so much to all of our volunteers, and everyone who booked and donated. We couldn’t run this service without your support”.

You can find out more information at www.stwh.co.uk or by calling 01243 775302.

