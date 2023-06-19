Chichester residents have been challenged to name a new development in the city, with a cash prize up for grabs.

Retirement home developer, McCarthy Stone, has challenged Cicestrians to come up with a name for its new development on Graylingwell Park.

The development will include and two-bedroom apartments exclusively designed for people aged 70 and over.

The winner of the ‘What’s in a Name?’ competition will receive a prize of £200 and see the development bear the chosen name when it opens in 2024.

A glimpse inside a room at the new home

Nicki Beswarick, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy Stone Southern, said: “Our new development in Chichester will offer a unique opportunity for older people to continue enjoying an independent and active lifestyle within a vibrant community, and so we are eager to find a suitable name for it.

"We are looking for a name which will really represent the local community; and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to names integrating elements of the town’s rich history. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to put their stamp on a little bit of future history in the town and we can’t wait to see their suggestions.”

To be in with a chance of naming McCarthy Stone’s new Chichester development and winning £200, simply email [email protected] with your proposed development name and the reason behind it.

Please include your name and contact details in the email and add ‘Chichester naming competition’ in the email subject header. The competition is open to people of all ages from the local and surrounding areas, and the deadline for entries is Sunday July 30 2023.

Work will begin on the site later this year, and once complete, future homeowners at the Retirement Living Plus development in Chichester will have access to a stylish and welcoming communal lounge, which will be perfect for socialising with new neighbours, and a communal garden maintained by McCarthy Stone’s team.