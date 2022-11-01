Chichester residents launch campaign for public defibrillators in the city

Chichester residents have a launched a fundraising campaign for two new defibrillators in the city.

A group of residents from Chichester called the Hornet Unemployables have decided to start a fundraising campaign to help set up two new defibrillators in the city.

The two new pieces of the lifesaving equipment would be placed at the Hornet Alehouse and the South Downs Planetarium.

Simon Ratcliffe, a member of the Hornet Unemployables, helping to raise money for the defibrillators said: "I’m a long term Chichester resident though for the last six years I’ve been in South Wales.

“When I returned to Chichester I noticed a distinct lack of public access defibrillators in the city centre. I have seen none on display and yet they are about.

“The problem is that they are behind locked doors so that in Chichester it is best to have your heart attack near the bus or railway station, the Rugby Club or Florence Road as these defibrillators are 24 hours. The rest are in dentists, hospitals, hairdressers and health clubs.

“However, I am pleased to say that Glenn Johnson, owner of the Hornet Alehouse, has agreed to site one on the wall outside The Hornet Alehouse and I am hoping to get agreement for another elsewhere in the city.

“If you are not aware of the benefits of these machines they can save lives when a cardiac arrest occurs. They allow members of the public to administer first aid using the defibrillator whilst waiting for an ambulance.

“The cost of such equipment and housing is £1,900 per unit. I have secured some funding from The British Heart Foundation and I’m aiming to raise in excess of £3,000 in this initial launch.

“I am hoping that once we have achieved the initial units we go on to other projects where all monies raised will go to good local causes without being sliced by admin charges.”

A similar fundraiser for a new defibrillator in the city was run in 2021.

Chichester hair salon Buzby and Blue teamed up with a fundraiser to help raise money for defibrillators and raised £1,500 for a defibrillator to be put at the salon.