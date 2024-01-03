Chichester restaurant offering sourdoug pizzas for just £7
Three Joes Pizza, in South Street Chichester, has introduced an all-new slice-price menu this January, offering reduced prices on a range of sourdough pizzas.
To make a booking and find out more, visit threejoes.co.uk.
Pizzas on the slice-price menu include the slow-roasted barbecue pizza, which comes with shredded barbecue pork shoulder, red peppers, coriander and spring onions and has been reduced to £9.75 from £14.25. The Roasted flat mushroom pizza is also on the menu, and comes with caramelised onion, oregano, rocket and lemon, now £8.75 from £11.95, alongside the Cajun chicken pizza, now £9.50 from £14.75.
Alongside all that, customers can also enjoy macaroni and cheese alongside fresh salads for less than £10, garlic bread for less than a fiver, and a homemade lemon cheesecake with berry coulis for just £5.