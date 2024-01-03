A Chichester pizza restaurant is slicing prices as well as pies this January, and customers can enjoy sourdough pizza for as little as £7 all day, everyday.

Three Joes Pizza on South Street.

Three Joes Pizza, in South Street Chichester, has introduced an all-new slice-price menu this January, offering reduced prices on a range of sourdough pizzas.

To make a booking and find out more, visit threejoes.co.uk.

Pizzas on the slice-price menu include the slow-roasted barbecue pizza, which comes with shredded barbecue pork shoulder, red peppers, coriander and spring onions and has been reduced to £9.75 from £14.25. The Roasted flat mushroom pizza is also on the menu, and comes with caramelised onion, oregano, rocket and lemon, now £8.75 from £11.95, alongside the Cajun chicken pizza, now £9.50 from £14.75.

