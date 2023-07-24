Chichester restaurant offers free dessert to children that make staff giggle

A Chichester restaurant is offering a free dessert to kids that can give staff a laugh with their best jokes this summer.

Starting from Wednesday (July 19), Giggling Squid is inviting kids to ‘Give Us A Giggle’ from the first day of the summer holidays – all little ones need to do is to tell their best joke to waiting staff.

A Giggling Squid spokesperson said: “The summer holidays are a stressful time for many parents, guardians and grandparents, trying to juggle summer hobbies, holidays with family and their own jobs! To make it a little easier – and entertaining – for parents, Giggling Squid Chichester will be giving out free dessert lollies to any child who tells their waiting staff a funny joke over the summer break.”

If waiting staff let out a chuckle or chortle, there will be a special prize for little ones – a lollipop from the children’s pudding menu.

One funny little one enjoys dinner at Giggling Squid. Picture courtesy of Giggling Squid