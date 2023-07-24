NationalWorldTV
Chichester restaurant offers free dessert to children that make staff giggle

A Chichester restaurant is offering a free dessert to kids that can give staff a laugh with their best jokes this summer.
By Joe Stack
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

Starting from Wednesday (July 19), Giggling Squid is inviting kids to ‘Give Us A Giggle’ from the first day of the summer holidays – all little ones need to do is to tell their best joke to waiting staff.

A Giggling Squid spokesperson said: “The summer holidays are a stressful time for many parents, guardians and grandparents, trying to juggle summer hobbies, holidays with family and their own jobs! To make it a little easier – and entertaining – for parents, Giggling Squid Chichester will be giving out free dessert lollies to any child who tells their waiting staff a funny joke over the summer break.”

If waiting staff let out a chuckle or chortle, there will be a special prize for little ones – a lollipop from the children’s pudding menu.

One funny little one enjoys dinner at Giggling Squid. Picture courtesy of Giggling SquidOne funny little one enjoys dinner at Giggling Squid. Picture courtesy of Giggling Squid
Giggling Squid Culinary Director, Agnelo Pereira said, “It’s so important to give children exciting flavours early into their own culinary journeys, so we hope that kids across the UK try a spring roll (or two!) over the summer holidays. Hopefully, whilst the kids are eating and tucking into their free lollipop, adults can kick back and relax and enjoy their time off with little ones!”