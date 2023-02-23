Chichester revealed as one the clumsiest cities where locals break their phones the most

In a new study, Chichester has been revealed as one of the clumsiest cities in the UK, where locals break their phone the most.

Mobile phone retailer Fonehouse has revealed that Chichester is the fourth clumsiest city in the UK where locals break their phones the most.

The study conducted analysed the average monthly Google searches in each UK city for specific queries about broken phones and where to get them fixed. The average search volume for each term was added together for each region and then divided by the population of each city to create a final score between 0.8 and 1.4. These were then ranked from highest to lowest to reveal the most and least clumsy cities.

Chichester has emerged as the fourth clumsiest city in the UK, with residents heavily searching for mobile phone repairs, as the city leads the way with a final score of 1.13 – 11 per cent above average.

The ten most clumsy cities are:

Inverness

London

Durham

Chichester

Canterbury

Truro

Coventry

Bangor, Wales

Sheffield

York

Taking the top spot for the clumsiest city is Inverness, with residents searching the most for mobile repairs, as the city leads the way with a final score of 1.32. Coming in second for the clumsiest cities is London with a final score of 1.21, followed by Durham with a score of 1.16.