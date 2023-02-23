Chichester revealed as one the clumsiest cities where locals break their phones the most

Mobile phone retailer Fonehouse has revealed that Chichester is the fourth clumsiest city in the UK where locals break their phones the most.
The study conducted analysed the average monthly Google searches in each UK city for specific queries about broken phones and where to get them fixed. The average search volume for each term was added together for each region and then divided by the population of each city to create a final score between 0.8 and 1.4. These were then ranked from highest to lowest to reveal the most and least clumsy cities.
Chichester has emerged as the fourth clumsiest city in the UK, with residents heavily searching for mobile phone repairs, as the city leads the way with a final score of 1.13 – 11 per cent above average.
The ten most clumsy cities are:
Inverness
London
Durham
Chichester
Canterbury
Truro
Coventry
Bangor, Wales
Sheffield
York
Taking the top spot for the clumsiest city is Inverness, with residents searching the most for mobile repairs, as the city leads the way with a final score of 1.32. Coming in second for the clumsiest cities is London with a final score of 1.21, followed by Durham with a score of 1.16.
Ben Branson, CEO of Fonehouse said: “Broken phones are something most people have likely encountered. The findings highlighted a dissatisfaction with online mail-in services and the positivity of local, easy-to-reach locations, especially those with a fast repair turnaround ideally within one-hour.”