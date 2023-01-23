Chichester has been named as one of the 15 best cities to ‘unwind’ in the UK according to a new study.

Looking at 37 cities across the UK, Comparethemarket analysed the number of attractions, day spas within 25 miles of the city, and the number of walking trails to explore in the nearby countryside to determine which are the best for spending time away from our screens. We’ve also looked at broadband speeds and population figures to help you decide where to go for your next digital cleanse.

Chichester was revealed to be the 14th best city in the UK for a digital detox.

With a population of 26,795, Chichester has 132 attraction, three spas with a 25 mile radius and 60 walking trails.

Chichester city centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

The historic city of Bath took first place as the best city in which to base yourself when looking to undergo a digital detox. With 504 attractions to choose from and 67 walking trails either around the city or through its countryside/

Cities with a population of 150,000 or fewer (excluding the City of London) were included in the seedlist of cities studied in this analysis. To find the best cities for a digital detox in the UK, a weighted ranking system was used based on three factors:

Number of spas - Spa hotels not included. Spas within a 25-mile radius were included.

Number of walking trails - ‘Walking’ filter applied to locations.

Number of attractions - Total number of attractions included for each city

Every factor was looked at for 37 cities across the UK. To calculate the overall best location for a digital detox, each factor was scored out of 10 before taking an average for each location.

Additionally, broadband speeds were looked at to reveal which cities have the slowest broadband speeds.