Chichester road closed due to flooding
Stane Street has been closed while teams work to drain flooding.
Pictures from Stane Street, in Westhampnett, show Southern Water and a drainage company at the scene as flood water is cleared.
Traffic is slow and queuing in the area towards Claypit Lane.
Several other areas of Chichester have been hit by floods as Storm Claudio continues to bring heavy rainfall to the area.
Flood warnings have been issued by the Met Office across the South East and showers are expected to hit Chichester until Friday (November 11).