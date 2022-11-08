Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester road closed due to flooding

Stane Street has been closed while teams work to drain flooding.

By Joe Stack
37 minutes ago

Pictures from Stane Street, in Westhampnett, show Southern Water and a drainage company at the scene as flood water is cleared.

Traffic is slow and queuing in the area towards Claypit Lane.

Several other areas of Chichester have been hit by floods as Storm Claudio continues to bring heavy rainfall to the area.

Southern Water and a drainage at the firm in Stane Street. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Flood warnings have been issued by the Met Office across the South East and showers are expected to hit Chichester until Friday (November 11).

