Roads around Chichester are reportedly 'at a standstill' on the hottest day of the year.

It comes as people flock to West Wittering Beach, where the car park is sold out. People were told not to travel without a ‘valid ticket' – Find out more about this here.

Sussex photo journalist Eddie Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Chichester roads are at a complete standstill."

Readers took to the Chichester Observer Facebook Page to report that roads towards West Wittering were ‘gridlocked’ this afternoon (Monday, August 12).

Beachgoers gather on West Wittering Beach during hot weather. Photo: Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Iain Jessup wrote: “The roads are blocked with people trying to get to the beach.”

John Upton also voiced his opinion on the situation, saying: “Just cannot see the attraction of driving miles in a traffic jam to a beach, get burned to a crisp and then repeat the whole procedure in reverse to get home.”

This traffic has affected some of the local residents’ plans for today as well.

Sue Simmons wrote: “I live in Stockbridge Gardens and it’s a pain to go out in the car. Even the back road was choc-a-block and I had to come home. I missed out on going to a fete.”

This comes as Sussex continues to experience a mini-heatwave, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius expected in the county today.

Some parts of the UK saw temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

With the summer holidays well-underway, West Wittering Beach is a popular hotspot for sun-seekers but those without a car parking ticket have been told they will have to wait until tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the West Wittering Estate said: “Please do not travel to the area without a pre-booked ticket. You will be refused entry. There is no alternative parking in the local area.”