Missy, a one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, was rescued by the RSPCA in June and taken in by Mount Noddy Animal Centre.

Here, she was given surgery to remove the head and neck of her femur in a procedure called a femoral head ostectomy.

Since then, she has been taking part in hydrotherapy to help rebuild her muscle, in addition to physiotherapy, which she will need to continue in her new home.

Missy with her carers at Mount Noddy

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this reason, it is important that her new family lives close to the Mount Noddy centre so she can continue to visit for her sessions.

The team is keen to find owners who are not put off by the financial commitment of the one-year-old’s medical needs, and who can take care of her for the rest of her life.

Mount Noddy manager, Susan Botherway, said: “Missy is so friendly.

"She’s had a difficult start in life so she can initially be quite nervous around new people but, once you get to know her, she’s absolutely lovely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missy in her hydrotherapy pool

“We’d like her adopters to spend some time coming to the centre to meet her and get to know her.

"She’d love a home where owners will initially be around for much of the day while Missy builds up her confidence before learning to be left home alone.

“She’s a clever youngster and we know she’d thrive with training so we’d love her new family to take her to classes. She’s already started scent work with us and she absolutely loves it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Missy loves other dogs but doesn’t always know how to interact politely so we feel she’d be best as the only dog in her new home.”

Missy is looking for a home as part of RSPCA’s annual ‘Adoptober’ campaign, which encourages prospective owners to consider rescuing their next pet.

The campaign recently revealed that animal intake and abandonments have sadly risen at a time when rehoming is down.