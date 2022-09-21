Chichester School celebrates Reading Challenge success

A primary school in Chichester has celebrated its success in the West Sussex County Council Gadgeteers Reading Challenge. Picture by St Richard's Catholic Primary School

St Richards Catholic Primary School celebrated the successes of their students who took part in this summer’s Gadgeteers Reading Challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge encourage children aged four to 11 to enjoy the benefits of reading for pleasure.

This year’s theme ‘Gadgeteers’ sparked children’s curiosity about the world around them. With resources and activities from the Science Museum Group, the Challenge focused on inspiring children to see the science and innovation behind everyday objects.

Through taking part in the Challenge, with free packs from public libraries or on the children’s website, children were able to join six fictional ‘Gadgeteers.’

The characters use their curiosity and wonder to understand the science behind a whole range of interests from fashion and technology to cooking and music.