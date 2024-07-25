Chichester school raises over £1,000 for a book bus for children in the refugee camps in Calais

Onjali Q. Raúf, the multi-award-winning children’s author and women’s and refugee human rights activist visited Fishbourne Church of England Primary on Tuesday 23 July at 10.45 to surprise the children who have raised over £1,000 for the purchase of a repurposed ice cream van library for the children in the refugee camps in Calais.

'I have travelled to hundreds of schools across the UK to speak about The Boy at the Back of the Class and the awful conditions children surviving in the refugee 'camps' of northern France are having to endure. But rarely do I have the honour of meeting children and teachers like those at Fishbourne, who mobilise their entire worlds to help make one of our wishes come true. In this case, our wish to buy an old ice-cream van and magic it into a mobile, musical library for children who have lost absolutely everything - including what so many of us take for granted: the chance to just sit, feel, read, and devour a storybook. To aid us in this goal, the children of Fishbourne have walked what must have felt like endless miles so they can experience the on-foot journeys of our refugees; have become their own entrepreneurs and even artists. What an absolutely staggering and beautiful series of actions to take for us! I love the thought that this musical book van will have been put on the road by children here in the UK. In a world where so many bridges to humanity, respect and dignity are being broken and burned for so many little ones, the thought that the children of Fishbourne are now a permanent part of our efforts to build a new one made of storybooks, means everything to me and all my teams at O’s Refugee Aid Team. It means hope for better, kinder days ahead. And right now, we can all do with a bit of that in our lives’.