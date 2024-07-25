Chichester school raises over £1,000 for a book bus for children in the refugee camps in Calais
Raúf is the founder of O’s Refugee Aid Team which mobilises aid convoys and funds to help front line refugee response teams across northern France and beyond. Raúf said of the children’s efforts:
'I have travelled to hundreds of schools across the UK to speak about The Boy at the Back of the Class and the awful conditions children surviving in the refugee 'camps' of northern France are having to endure. But rarely do I have the honour of meeting children and teachers like those at Fishbourne, who mobilise their entire worlds to help make one of our wishes come true. In this case, our wish to buy an old ice-cream van and magic it into a mobile, musical library for children who have lost absolutely everything - including what so many of us take for granted: the chance to just sit, feel, read, and devour a storybook. To aid us in this goal, the children of Fishbourne have walked what must have felt like endless miles so they can experience the on-foot journeys of our refugees; have become their own entrepreneurs and even artists. What an absolutely staggering and beautiful series of actions to take for us! I love the thought that this musical book van will have been put on the road by children here in the UK. In a world where so many bridges to humanity, respect and dignity are being broken and burned for so many little ones, the thought that the children of Fishbourne are now a permanent part of our efforts to build a new one made of storybooks, means everything to me and all my teams at O’s Refugee Aid Team. It means hope for better, kinder days ahead. And right now, we can all do with a bit of that in our lives’.
The school explained: ‘Each year group was challenged to organise a fundraiser collaboratively and we had all sorts of wonderful ideas from ice cream sales to throwing wet sponges! One idea that grew and grew …a sponsored walk… a sponsored walk all the way to the beach…a sponsored walk all the way to the beach which would be the same distance when all added up as the class walking from Fishbourne to Calais! As we walked the fundraising total grew and grew and grew until it finally hit a WHOPPING £1050.’
Raúf is the author of Sunday Times bestseller, The Boy at the Back of the Class, which won the Blue Peter Award and the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize in 2019, the Sakura Medal of Japan in 2020 and the Prix Janusz Korczak Prize in 2022 amongst others. Her follow-up stories include The Star Outside My Window, The Night Bus Hero, The Great Food Bank Heist, The Lion Above the Door, a non-fiction title, Hope on the Horizon, and Where Magic Grows and most recently, The Letter with the Golden Stamp. She was awarded an MBE in 2022 for her services to women’s rights and children’s literature.
