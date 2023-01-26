Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester school students win local photography competition

A Chichester school is celebrating its students success in a local photography competition.

By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 7:18am
Great Ballard school students took part in a photography competition run by Chichester Rotary Club, with one of the students winning the competition.

Michael (Year 6) was the winner in the junior section with his atmospheric photograph of the ruined Brighton pier, while Zoe (Year 7) came third in the intermediate section with her abstract portrayal of a lighthouse.

Elliott, (Year 6), whose image of a pug was the overall winner in the school’s own competition, was also commended by the judges.

Headmaster, Matt King, said: “The growing interest in photography is really exciting, not least because it means we have some amazing images for our walls.

"Art has always been a strength at Great Ballard but we are about to move into a new building and to appoint a new Head of Department to take us forwards to GCSE.”

