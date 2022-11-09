Figures from the House of Commons Library, compiled by financial review service The Grade, shows how the number of cash machines across Chichester has dropped 22 per cent to 78 since 2018.

Other parts of Sussex have also seen huge drops in ATM numbers with Crawley losing 31 per cent, and Bognor Regis and Littlehampton dropping 14 per cent in the same period.

A spokesperson for The Grade said: "As ATM numbers decline across Chichester we are sleepwalking into an access to cash crisis. The elderly and vulnerable are often reliant on cash and in an area with so many pensioners (48 per cent above the national average) easy access to cash is a must."

"Additionally, the cost of living crisis means many are finding it simpler to monitor and control their budgets by dealing in notes and coins. Increasingly, these people are left without easy cash options."

"The recent TikTok craze of ‘cash stuffing’ shows younger people are turning back towards cash."