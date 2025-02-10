Chichester sees the South East's largest rise in searches for Private Healthcare

Recent analysis of Google search data reveals a notable shift in public interest regarding private healthcare across the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, which compared data from January 2021 to December 2024, examined searches for “Private Healthcare” along with 416 related terms, and found that overall search numbers increased from 194,750 to 363,430—a rise of 86.61 percent.

This growth suggests that more people are considering alternatives to the National Health Service, likely driven by prolonged waiting times and staffing shortages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the South East, Chichester saw a marked increase in search activity. Searches in the area rose from 300 to 520, reflecting a growth of 73.33 percent. Although this increase is modest compared to some other regions, it still points to a growing interest in private healthcare options among residents.

Chichester records the highest increase in private healthcare searches in the South East.

Nearby areas such as Guildford and Thanet also experienced growth, with increases of 33.3 percent and 27.59 percent respectively, indicating a broader regional trend toward exploring private healthcare alternatives.

Across the nation, the trends varied considerably. Scotland led with a dramatic 303.8 percent increase, with search numbers jumping from 13,430 to 54,240. In contrast, Northern Ireland was the only region to see a decline, with searches falling by 16.20 percent.

Greg Muir of E M S Lifts, gave his thoughts on the results of analysis: “The NHS is faced with incredible pressure, with staffing shortages and waiting lists for even essential services meaning people are faced with the choice of dealing with conditions until they can get treatment, or looking for another option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While there is a lot of debate on the effect that private healthcare can have on the National Health Service, in terms of use of facilities and availability of specialists, the reality is that these increases shouldn’t be surprising.

“When people are dealing with conditions that have significant impact on their lives, it’s natural they’re going to explore their options, and if they can afford another path, it’s understandable that they’re going to explore that.”