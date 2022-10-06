Chichester shop closes — here's when it will reopen
A Chichester shop has shut unexpectedly with plans to reopen later this year
Tesco Express in South Street has been gutted and works appear to be going on inside the shop.
The store closed on Saturday (October 1) at 8pm and has announced it will reopen its doors on Friday November 8.
The reason behind the closure is not yet clear but building works appear to be taking place inside the shop.
Most Popular
Tesco’s press office has been approached for comment.