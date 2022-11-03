Chichester Speedwatch Group gears up for campaign of activity for National Road Safety Week

Earlier this year, city councillor for the North Ward, Maureen Corfield launched a local speed reduction campaign following concerns from local residents.

A growing band of volunteers formed a Speedwatch group, working with Sussex Police. to help make Chichester safer, cleaner and more peaceful for residents.

The most ‘popular’ makes for excessive speed recorded, was found by the Speedwatch group to be Ford and VW, closely followed by BMW.

Summersdale Speed Watch Group are gearing up for National Road Safety Week with a campaign of activity.

The group has recently taken delivery of its own equipment with funding support from Summersdale Residents’ Association and Sussex Police, and is now gearing up, along with Westgate and Lavant groups, for a campaign of activity during National Road Safety Week, which runs from November 14 to 20.

Councillor Maureen Corfield said: “Speedwatch Groups operate all over the country to remind speeding drivers that they share the roads, and the planet.

"National Road Safety Week will help with our aim to educate drivers about the law.

"Long-term, we aim to reset the norms for respectful driving, so that our roads become pleasant places that join up our communities, whether we drive or cycle on them, walk or live beside them,

“Although we get occasional abuse, we love it when you say hello and several members have joined us having seen us ‘at work’”.

Group Co-ordinator Brian Towner, who is keen to recruit more volunteers, said: “We would love to hear from you if you’d like to help make our community safer, quieter and healthier.