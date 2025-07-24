Chichester stabbing: police make two arrests following an investigation

Sussex Police have made two arrests whilst investigating a stabbing in Chichester.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “officers were initially called to reports of an altercation in an alleyway behind Exton Road at about 1.50pm on Tuesday, 22 July.

"A 29-year-old man sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he remains.

"The incident happened in an alleyway running behind Exton Road to the north west, towards Kingsham Avenue.

"It was reported that other men in the alley way had left the area, and police conducted searches to locate them.

"On Wednesday, 23 July, two men from Chichester aged 28 and 20 were arrested at an address in Brighton on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”

Detective Inspector Rebecca Hopkins said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation, and I would like to thank the public for the help they have provided us so far.

“Two men have been arrested, and they remain in police custody at this time. We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

“There continues to be an increased police presence around Exton Road in Chichester while we respond to this incident, and to provide reassurance to residents.

“We believe that this was an incident between individuals that did not pose a threat to the wider community.

“We continue to urge witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage to come forward to help with our investigation.”

Police added that information can be reported to their Sussex website online or by calling 101, quoting serial 861 of 22/07.