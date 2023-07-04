Sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, the awards were announced by chairman, Simon Knight, at a sold-out awards lunch and ceremony at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe this afternoon (Tuesday, July 4).

The awards are designed to recognise and reward high quality conservation, restoration and good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts. Winners across ten categories from residential schemes to public and community buildings to commercial projects, are presented a hand-crafted slate plaque by the trust’s president, Lord Egremont, which is attached to the winning project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Macrae was instrumental in both working the stone himself and galvanising his team to deliver the completion of Lancing College Chapel.

Colin Macrae was instrumental in both working the stone himself and galvanising his team to deliver the completion of Lancing College Chapel. Photo: Sussex Heritage Trust

The Sussex Heritage Trust judging team said: “The completion of the west entrance of the chapel has been undertaken by a highly skilled stonemason producing work of the highest order.”

There were two further award winners from Worthing and the surrounding area, which included John Clifford from Cocoon Exterior Works for the Entrance Gate Pier and Flint Wall at Findon Place and the Rejuvenation and Extension of Charlton Court Farmhouse in Steyning (submitted by Martin Sewell Building Company). There was one highly commended commendation a private home in Shoreham-by-Sea for Hove based architect’s ABIR Architects.

A number of special awards were also announced including the new ‘Eco Award’ category, sponsored by Cowan Architects which was won by Grade I listed Church, St Michael and All Angels in Berwick and The South Downs Award, sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority which was won by The Woodcarvers Studio in Nyewood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Chairman, Simon Knight, said: “Frank has been in the industry for over 49 years and there is no doubt his absolute dedication to his craft. Not only has he a passion for this craft and the maintenance of heritage projects but he has an unending enthusiasm to use his vast experience to guide and advise the next generation of heritage skilled craftsmen.

"Thank you to all who entered the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects. My grateful thanks also goes to our headline sponsor, Irwin Mitchell.”

The awards are sponsored by Irwin Mitchell alongside other well-known Sussex companies Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers. For a full list of all the Award winners and highly commended projects please go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk.

Have you read?: Two Sussex seaside towns listed in top ten of the greenest areas in the UK

There was one highly commended commendation a private home in Shoreham-by-Sea for Hove based architect’s ABIR Architects. Photo: Jim Stephenson 2023

There were two further award winners from Worthing and the surrounding area, which included John Clifford from Cocoon Exterior Works for the Entrance Gate Pier and Flint Wall at Findon Place. Photo: Sussex Heritage Trust

A number of special awards were also announced including the new ‘Eco Award’ category, sponsored by Cowan Architects which was won by Grade I listed Church, St Michael (pictured) and All Angels in Berwick and The South Downs Award, sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority which was won by The Woodcarvers Studio in Nyewood. Photo: Sussex Heritage Trust