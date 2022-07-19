Chichester Summer Street Party: In Pictures

The event, which was delivered by Chichester District Council in partnership with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID), took place on Sunday 17 July and was a huge success.

Run as an all-day event for the very first time, the street party and market provided an opportunity to showcase city centre businesses as well as food and entertainment from across the district.

Many high street shops and food outlets entered into the spirit of the occasion by offering in-store competitions, give-aways, and demonstrations.

Entertainment highlights included: A 'Crane Street Carnival', which offered a vintage vibe with juggling, balloon modelling and live performances from Dawn's Vintage Do, plus a fashion show on East Street featuring local fashion retailers. Musical entertainment was provided by various local artists, including Steel Band Sussex.

Here are 28 pictures from the event.

