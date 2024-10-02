Chichester talent Hannah Margetson shines in Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester's own Hannah Margetson is making waves in the UK film scene with her captivating performance as Cora Fisher in the newly released Hellboy: The Crooked Man. As audiences flock to cinemas, this film offers a fantastic opportunity to witness Margetson's impressive emotional range and her evolution as an actress

Margetson has garnered acclaim for her role, which has been highlighted in a recent article from International Business Insider. Director Brian Taylor, known for his work on the Happy Netflix series, Crank, and Mom and Dad, praised her talent, stating, "At a certain point, the prosthetic, and the rubber, and the lube, and everything becomes a real person, which is Hannah Margetson, who's an incredible actor and just an out-of-this-world physical performer." Such accolades affirm Margetson's rising star status and her potential to take on even more significant roles in the future.

Beyond her acting prowess, Hannah Margetson is also a passionate advocate for her fellow creatives. She founded Snake Height, a talent agency representing actors and specialists in the UK and Scandinavia. Through this agency, she aims to support emerging talents, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities necessary to succeed in the competitive entertainment industry.

Looking ahead, Margetson is set to launch Ladders in 2025—a groundbreaking casting portal designed to streamline the search for specialist talent and production crews. This platform will not only enhance efficiency in the casting process but also promote greater diversity within the industry, reflecting Margetson's commitment to inclusivity.

For more information on Hellboy: The Crooked Man and to see Hannah Margetson's performance, visit here.