Chichester teens charged with dangerously riding e-bikes after police appeal

Two teenage boys from Chichester have been charged in connection with dangerously riding e-bikes in Chichester, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

It follows a police appeal issued late last when two people were witnessed riding e-bikes through Chichester city centre on boxing day, at around 1pm.

Members of the public intervened and helped to detain one of the riders, who was subsequently arrested for the following offences, according to Sussex Police:

Assault by Beating;

Causing harassment, alarm or distress;

Dangerous driving;

Driving without a licence;

Driving without insurance;

Driving without a valid MOT;

Affray;

Resisting arrest;

Shoplifting.

He has now been released on bail, under strict conditions, until March 23, as enquiries continue.

A second 17-year-old boy, from Chichester, made off from the scene, but has since been identified, arrested, and charged with the following offences:

Dangerous driving;

Affray;

Driving without insurance;

Driving without a licence;

Possession of a bladed article in public.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 8 January, where he was released on conditional bail with strict conditions – including curfew- to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 January.

Neither boy can be identified for legal reasons. Two e-bikes and a number of bladed articles were seized in association with the incident.

"We’d like to thank the numerous members of public who assisted at the scene, and those who have provided witness statements,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“We’d also like to reassure the community that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and we would encourage anyone who witnesses any similar incidents to contact us.”