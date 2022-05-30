Chichester Tik Tok challenge asks young people: What does culture mean to you?

The TikTok22 competition, which will run from 2 – 30 June, is being launched as part of Culture Spark — an exciting season of events, performances, live entertainment, and community projects to celebrate a momentous year of art and culture in the Chichester District.

To take part in the challenge, entrants will need to submit a portrait video between one and two minutes long. The video could be a short film, song, dance, poetry, artwork, or anything that can be filmed and expressed creatively.

Prizes include a £100 iTunes voucher; a free annual membership for Everyone Active Leisure Centres; two tickets to Chichester Festival Theatre shows; and the chance to take part in a Pallant House Gallery workshop.

People can find out more by emailing Veronika at [email protected] The deadline for submissions is Thursday 30 June at midday.

The seven winning entries chosen by Chichester Festival Theatre’s Youth Advisory Board will be posted as one TikTok per day on the Theatre’s social media platforms from 25–31 July.

Caroline Sharman-Mendoza, creative co-ordinator, says: “TikTok22 is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get creative. We want to know what culture means to you — whether that’s art, film, music, dance, or another creative outlet. We’re looking forward to seeing lots of entries, so if you know someone aged 16–25, please encourage them to take part.

“I would also like to thank our Culture Spark sponsors, Stagecoach and Rathbones Group Plc for their support.”

Councillor Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture at Chichester District Council, said: “The Culture Spark programme has something for everyone, and this competition is a great way for young people to get involved.

“There’s so much to look forward to this summer and you can find all the Culture Spark events at www.thegreatsussexway.org/culture-spark-2022. Some of the highlights include the ‘We the People’ photographic exhibition at Petworth House until 12 June; the Carnival of Lights in Chichester on 10 June; and the Big Picnic events being held in Midhurst and Chichester on 12 and 16 July.”

Celebrations will be taking place this year to recognise several milestone anniversaries in the local culture and heritage sector, including 60 years of Chichester Festival Theatre; 40 years of Pallant House Gallery; 30 years of Chichester Cinema at New Park’s International Film Festival; 10 years of The Novium Museum and the Festival of Chichester; and even more impressively, 200 years of the Canal Trust! All of the organisations will be holding their own exciting events as part of the season to mark this special year.

Culture Spark will also bring people together to showcase work by the next generation of local creatives thanks to initial investment into the project from Chichester District Council, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery.