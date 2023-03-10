Chichester will host a celebration as part of the country’s wider celebration of Commonwealth Day.

This year’s Commonwealth Day, to be held on March 13, marks the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Charter she signed a decade ago sets out the values and inspirations that unite the Commonwealth’s 56 independent countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

To commemorate the occasion in the UK, a ‘Commonwealth of Nations’ Flag of Peace’ has been sent to every city within the United Kingdom.

The flag will be raised on the Council House at 11am, to symbolise the UK’s commitment to the shared values and principals of the Commonwealth, including co-operation in economic and social development, diversity, respect, friendship and the promotion of peace around the world.

The event will proceed as follows:

10.30am: Council guests assemble.

10.35am: The Mayoral party, including Town Crier, Bugler/Cornet player or Trumpeter, Piper, Mayor’s Chaplain and other guests of the council; will form up in front of the Council House.

10.40am: The Town Crier will step forward, ring his bell and read out the Commonwealth Proclamation.

10.45am: The Town Crier steps back and the Bugler plays the fanfare.

10.50am: The Bugler steps back. The Mayor, holding the folded Commonwealth flag and accompanied by the Mayor’s Chaplain, will step forward. The Mayor’s Chaplain will bless the flag followed by the Mayor thanking the Mayor’s Chaplain on behalf of the city and saying a few words confirming the importance of the Commonwealth Charter and of the Commonwealth itself.

10.55 am: A ‘lone’ Piper will step forward to play a tune, after which the flag would be given to the individual responsible for hoisting the flags in the city in readiness for its raising at 11am. This will be repeated at 75 other locations around the UK, uniting the country in this celebration of the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Charter by Her Majesty, The Queen.