Chichester: top 10 places to grab lunch if you're in a rush (but still picky)

Chichester might be compact, but it’s packed with quality food spots if you know where to look. Whether you’re craving something warm and filling or light and fresh, there’s something here to hit the spot.
This list sticks to the town centre, so everything’s walkable—even if you’ve only got 30 minutes to spare. From independent gems to reliable favourites, these picks balance flavour with fast service.
No sit-down three-course marathons; just solid, satisfying lunches that respect your schedule and your standards.
1. The Ghost at the Feast
A vibrant, two-floor food hall and bar that brings together 11 independent kitchens, a wine bar, craft beer taps, and a micro-winery—all under one roof! It's a social, quick-lunch haven where you can sample everything from sushi and tacos to jerk chicken and plant-based bowls, all in a lively, modern setting. Photo: The Ghost at the Feast
2. Crispins Café (East Street)
A popular local spot serving hearty breakfasts, classic British lunches, and indulgent milkshakes with a relaxed atmosphere. Photo: Crispins Café
3. The Fat Fig (South Street)
nown for its Mediterranean-inspired menu, this spot dishes up drool-worthy options like honey-balsamic fig & goat cheese salad, fluffy Greek pancakes with yoghurt & pistachio, creamy pasta, and hearty veggie burgers—fast, flavourful, and anything but boring. Photo: The Fat Fig
4. Cafe Paradiso (Top of North Street)
A long-standing vegetarian gem in the heart of town, beloved for its vibrant array of homemade quiches, lasagne, filo parcels, and colourful salad bowls. It's all served cafeteria-style, so you can choose exactly what you'd like and be out the door in no time. Photo: Cafe Paradiso
