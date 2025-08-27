Chichester tops UK for medical cannabis patients per capita, according to study

Chichester may be best known for its cathedral and historic streets, but new figures suggest the city is leading the way in an unexpected field.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from Releaf, the UK’s largest medical cannabis clinic, shows Chichester has more patients prescribed cannabis-based medicines than any other city in the country when measured against population size.

Medical cannabis was legalised in the UK in 2018, though access through the NHS remains limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many patients have instead turned to regulated private clinics such as Releaf, where treatments are prescribed legally and overseen by specialist doctors.

Chichester has been named the UK’s leading city for medical cannabis use relative to its population size.

These include medicines containing THC, used to help patients manage a range of conditions.

Chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, arthritis and insomnia are among the most common reasons patients are prescribed cannabis-based medicines.

Releaf says the variety of conditions being treated reflects both growing awareness and the willingness of patients to explore medical cannabis as a safe and legal option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nationwide analysis examined Releaf’as patient base across the UK and found that Chichester ranked highest overall, once population size was taken into account.

Despite its relatively small size, the city placed ahead of major centres such as London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Chichester, with a population of just over 31,000, topped the list, followed by Wells, Truro, Ely and Brighton and Hove.

London had the greatest overall number of patients, but after adjusting proportionally, it did not make the top ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester was found to have more than seven times the number of patients per 100,000 people compared with the capital.

A spokesperson for Releaf said: “These findings show that medical cannabis prescribed through Releaf is not only being accessed in the UK’s biggest cities, but is also widely prescribed across a diverse range of regions.

“From smaller cathedral cities like Wells and Ely to larger coastal hubs such as Brighton and Hove, demand is growing nationwide rather than being concentrated in major urban centres alone.” The clinic expects demand to continue rising as awareness grows and more patients consider medical cannabis as part of their treatment journey.