Chichester tops UK’s road trip hotspot list.

New research has revealed that Chichester residents are the most eager to embark on road trips, with searches for related terms surging by 34.2% in the past year.

The study, conducted by Choose Leisure, highlights a growing national trend in road travel interest.

Chichester saw the biggest rise in searches, jumping from an average of 760 per month in 2023 to 1,020 in 2024. Following closely behind, Kingston-Upon-Hull experienced a 33% increase, while Newcastle-Upon-Tyne recorded a 24.6% boost in searches.

Nationally, England saw the highest growth in interest, with a 9.2% rise in searches for road trips and related keywords. Wales followed at 6.7%, Scotland at 6.4%, while Northern Ireland showed a modest 0.5% increase.

Donna Bicker from Choose Leisure, who conducted the research, commented on the findings:

"It’s exciting to witness the growing enthusiasm for road trips across the UK. As more people embrace the freedom and adventure they offer, this trend underscores the appeal of road travel as a flexible, accessible, and scenic way to explore."

She also shared key tips for ensuring a smooth journey:

Vehicle Health Check: “Make sure your car is in good working condition. Tyre pressure, oil levels, and brakes should be checked to avoid breakdowns or accidents.”

Be Emergency-Ready: “Stock your car with jumper cables, a spare tyre, and a first aid kit to handle unexpected issues.”

Plan Your Route: “Be prepared for detours and road closures by planning ahead and using navigation tools.”

Budget Correctly: “Estimate fuel, food, and entertainment costs in advance. Always carry some cash for tolls or cash-only locations.”

Share the Wheel: “If traveling with others, rotate driving to avoid fatigue. Solo travelers should schedule rest breaks to stay alert.”

With road trip interest on the rise, these insights offer valuable guidance for those eager to hit the open road.