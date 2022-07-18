Chichester Travellers: Sussex Police announce action to be taken

In a briefing with Chief Inspector Nick Bowman, the Arun and Chichester District Commander, he confirmed his officers have served notices to quit the land to the current occupants on the playing fields yesterday afternoon. The thirty or so caravans will have to vacate the premises in accordance with the notice served. CI Bowman has been working closely with the school’s Headteacher and has assured MP, Gillian Keegan that he will continue to work closely with the school and the council. Sussex Police have increased their visible presence in the City of Chichester following reports of anti-social behaviour and theft associated with the group.