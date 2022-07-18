Chichester Travellers: Sussex Police announce action to be taken

Following reports of unauthorised encampments at the Prebendal School playing field and a further incursion at Chichester Marina, local MP Gillian Keegan MP sought assurances from Sussex Police that actions are being taken.
In a briefing with Chief Inspector Nick Bowman, the Arun and Chichester District Commander, he confirmed his officers have served notices to quit the land to the current occupants on the playing fields yesterday afternoon. The thirty or so caravans will have to vacate the premises in accordance with the notice served. CI Bowman has been working closely with the school’s Headteacher and has assured MP, Gillian Keegan that he will continue to work closely with the school and the council. Sussex Police have increased their visible presence in the City of Chichester following reports of anti-social behaviour and theft associated with the group.
Sussex Police are also continuing to monitor a further encampment at Chichester Marina where officers continue to liaise with the marina management.
Gillian said, “I am extremely grateful to Chief Inspector Bowman and Sussex Police for his rapid intervention and allocation of resources. I am concerned to hear reports of anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity associated with this group, however, I am reassured that our local police force are aware to the situation and taking the appropriate action.”