Chichester University students walk from Brighton to Portsmouth to raise funds for theatre’s disabled access renovation project.

Students reach New Theatre Royal after sponsored walk

The set of seven spirited students started the 47-mile journey at Brighton Pier and within two days managed to reach their final destination of the New Theatre Royal in the heart of Portsmouth.

Second-year musical theatre and arts development student Lily Mansfield organised the challenge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I feel it’s vital that everyone should have the same experience when visiting the theatre despite disabilities.

“We took on this challenge to prove anything is possible when you put your mind to it and we are so grateful for everyone who has supported us so far in raising funds to improve disabled access at New Theatre Royal.

“As someone living with a disability this is a cause very close to my heart.”

At the New Theatre Royal, the students were greeted by friends, family and famous face Ray Mears, who was present with his team to team personally congratulate the group on their efforts before they got to take a well-deserved rest and watch his show, We Are Nature.

Lily, who has congenital glaucoma, a lifelong condition that affects peripheral vision, walked a total of 33 miles as part of the challenge.

She said: “I’m so proud of our team for completing this huge challenge. The walk went smoothly and we got to take in the beautiful sights of three coastal counties along the way.

“The hardest part was the second day, our bodies were aching and it was getting harder to motivate each other to keep going but when we saw the Spinnaker Tower in the distance, we were spurred on to push through those arduous final miles.

“It was such an amazing feeling to finally reach the theatre and a real highlight to meet Ray Mears who kindly gave us some great advice in terms of recovery.

“Overall, this experience has been one to remember and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated and is still donating.

“This money will make a huge difference and we are so amazed by everyone’s support.”

Funds raised from the challenge will go towards New Theatre Royal’s Disabled Access Renovation Project to offer a more inclusive audience experience. Refurbishment plans include renovating the disabled entrance corridor, improving overall wheelchair access across the building and modernising the disabled toilet facilities.

The funds will also go towards updating equipment for those with visual and hearing impairments enabling everyone to enjoy the venue and its productions.

Head of marketing at New Theatre Royal Andy Sheppard said: “We are so grateful to the students for taking on this impressive challenge to support our Disabled Access Renovation Project.

“The funds raised will make a big difference in enabling us to make some much-needed updates to our Victorian building and improve facilities to ensure the best quality experience possible for all of our audiences.”

To donate to support the project, visit www.gofundme.com/f/47-mile-walk-in-aid-of-disabled-access-renovation