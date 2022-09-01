Chichester venue gets alcohol licence approved

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bumble’s Café in South Street was given permission to sell beer, cider and wine by Chichester District Council last Wednesday (August 17).

Drinks will be served with food only and form part of a new vision for the business which has also started offing afternoon tea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The café’s owner, Lesley Powell said: “Come and enjoy a lovely home cooked meal! We have only just bee allowed to start selling [alcohol] last Wednesday. We have sold quite a few bits so far. We have got an open evening coming up with nuts, crisps and prosecco.

South Street, Chichester

“I am also planning on opening more in the evenings. It will be more of a little bistro in the evenings.”

The licence is from 11am until 10pm, Lesley said.

The café as also started offering afternoon tea with the choice of tea or prosecco.

The new step are a good sign for the business which opened just days before the first lockdown in March 2020.

"To be honest, I’ve got no idea how we survived,” she added.