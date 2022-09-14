Huckleberry Vets opens at Vinnetrow Park, Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2109292

The vet, which was set up by Natalie Pink, Jenny Heath and Gayle Bardgett, has welcomed over 3,000 clients from near and far, who all flock to the Chichester vets for its homely yet professional and environmentally friendly qualities.

Natalie said: “It’s been an incredible first year and we have welcomed over 3000 clients onto our books from surrounding towns and villages but also from Worthing, Portsmouth and London. Being environmentally friendly is very important to us and as we spread the word we feel that more and more clients are on board with our ethos. It’s doesn’t cost much to make the changes but the difference in the waste produced alone is incredible.”

Huckleberry vets, which is situated on Vinnetrow Park, Chichester, prides itself by differing from typical vets by not only being environmentally conscientious but by being compassionate.

Natalie added: “With a lot of veterinary practices having sold to large corporate companies it seems that clients are missing that personal touch that independent practice can offer and the relationships we are building with both clients and patients is very rewarding.”

The dramatic but unsurprising success the in-vogue vets has resulted in a long list of clients and a waiting list.

“To ensure we are able to give our current patients the time and dedication they deserve we have temporarily had to close registrations and instead have introduced a waiting list, we hope to be able to welcome more clients soon”