Chichester: Vintage clothing shop officially reopens with new city-centre location

Vintro in Chichester has reopened its new location on Eastgate Square.

Vintro is an independent vintage and retro shop, based in the West Sussex city of Chichester.

At the beginning of January 2025, signs appeared to announce that Vintro on South Street had closed. The sign read: “We are temporarily closed while we prepare to move!” Now, there is more information regarding the move and when the independent shop wants to return to the Chichester high street.

On May 29th, a post from Vintro announced that they will be back on the highstreet very soon. The post on Facebook read: “The wait is finally over.

Vintro Chichester has officially reopened in a new location on the city's high street.

“Vintro is reopening in our new home at 15 EastGate Square, on the corner of market street! “We are so excited to welcome you back to our lovely little store.”

Speaking to Sussex World before the official opening, Owner of Vintro Steve Jenkinson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to finally announce that Vintro is opening a new shop in Chichester.

"After having to close our previous store earlier this year, it’s been a bit frustrating—we’d built a real buzz and momentum, and we didn’t want to lose that.

"But throughout, we’ve been so grateful for everyone’s continued interest, support, and excitement about our return.

"The new location is right on the corner by the market, near The Hornet.

"It’s a vibrant spot with lots of other second-hand and retro shops, plus some great eateries.

"We think it’s going to be a fantastic addition to the area and a real hub for people who love vintage and retro fashion. We’re really excited to be part of that scene again.

"The shop itself is a similar size to our old one, but we’ll be experimenting with a new layout to keep things fresh."

Now, the Eastgate Square location is officially here. They even had a relaunch party on Saturday, June 21 to mark the occasion. The event featured DJs and exclusive discounts.

They’re open on Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5.30 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.