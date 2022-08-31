Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Wellbeing offers free exercise classes in Bracklesham, Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth and encourages everyone to get active this autumn

Chichester District Council is offering Beginners Cardio and Strength classes, as well as Walking with Poles sessions, both of which are led by the council’s Wellbeing team and run for a 12-week period at a number of venues across the Chichester diststrict.

The Beginners Cardio and Strength programme is led by a qualified instructor and aims to gently introduce exercise to help build fitness and to tone the body. Classes are aimed at complete beginners or those who are looking to return to exercise.The next course will run weekly in a variety of locations across the district from:

Monday September, 26: 17.30–18.15pm, Hampers Green Community Centre, Petworth.

Tuesday September, 27: 12:30–13:15pm, Nuffield Health Gym, Chichester.

Tuesdays September, 27: 17:00–18:00pm, The Grange Leisure Centre, Midhurst.

Monday October, 3: 10.30–11.15am, Bracklesham Barn, Bracklesham.

The Walking with Poles Beginners course is another free 12-week programme and is led by a qualified Nordic walking instructor. Aimed at adults looking to increase their activity levels and confidence through walking, Walking with Poles offers a range of benefits over regular walking. For example, it uses the upper body muscles which propel you along, making it feel easier to work quite hard; it burns 46% more calories than ordinary walking; it’s great for neck, shoulder and back problems and is easy on the knees and joints; and, it is a sociable, safe outdoor exercise, suitable for all levels of ability.

The next course will run weekly in Chichester and Midhurst from:

Tuesday October, 4: 9.30–10.15am, Oaklands Park, Chichester.

Wednesday October, 5 : 10.45– 11.30am, The Grange Leisure Centre, Midhurst.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Chichester District Council's cabinet member for community services and culture, said: "These free classes are a great opportunity for people to take their first steps towards increasing their fitness levels. As well as being completely free, they are a fun and sociable way to become more active, which can also help boost wellbeing as we head into winter."Our Chichester Wellbeing team are always willing to help offer advice and support to those wishing to lead a healthier lifestyle. We know that making small lifestyle changes, such as increasing physical activity and exercise, can have a lasting positive impact on people’s health and wellbeing."To be eligible for either course, you must currently do less than 150 minutes of exercise a week, be aged over 18, and live, work or study in the Chichester District. Also check that you are free to attend all 12 sessions before applying.To apply for Beginners Cardio and Strength, please register at: https://forms.microsoft.com/r/3CFNWQEwkT.

To apply for Walking with Poles, register here: https://forms.microsoft.com/r/3Qas78QDpA

If you have any questions, contact the Chichester Wellbeing team on 01243 521041 or email: [email protected]