Chichester Wetherspoon pub closure explained and reopening date confirmed
The West Sussex city of Chichester’s Wetherspoon pub has been closed for maintenance.
A sign on the front of the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoon pub read: “We apologise for any inconvenience while we carry out maintenance work.
"This pub will be closed from Monday, 12 May, reopening at 7pm on Wednesday, May 21.
"Your nearest Wetherspoon pubs: The Hatter’s Inn: 2 – 10 Queensway, Bognor Regis, PO21 1QT.
"The Parchment Makers: 1 Park Road North, Havant, PO9 1HE.
"The George Inn: 14 – 18 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, BN17 5BG.”