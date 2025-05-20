Chichester Wetherspoon pub closure explained and reopening date confirmed

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 20th May 2025, 17:32 BST
The West Sussex city of Chichester’s Wetherspoon pub has been closed for maintenance.

A sign on the front of the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoon pub read: “We apologise for any inconvenience while we carry out maintenance work.

"This pub will be closed from Monday, 12 May, reopening at 7pm on Wednesday, May 21.

"Your nearest Wetherspoon pubs: The Hatter’s Inn: 2 – 10 Queensway, Bognor Regis, PO21 1QT.

"The Parchment Makers: 1 Park Road North, Havant, PO9 1HE.

"The George Inn: 14 – 18 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, BN17 5BG.”

