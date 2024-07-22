Chichester wine maker's pinot noir named best in class at WineGB awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chichester-area wine maker’s pinot noir was named best in class at this year’s WineGB Awards.

Ashling Park Estates Selection Pinot Noir 2022 beat out entries from all over the UK to be named Best Red Pinot Noir at this year’s WineGB Awards, which were held on July 19 at The Drapers Hall in London.

Wines from 13 different counties – including West Sussex, Dorset and Somerset – were named in this year’s awards, which also saw a record number of gold medals awarded to some of the best quality UK wines ever submitted to judges.

Susie Barrie MW, co-chair of the judging panel, said this year’s entries were more varied then ever: “I can’t recall us ever having such a diverse selection of WineGB trophy winners as we have this year, and I don’t just mean the fact that they come from 13 different counties. The range of grape varieties and winemaking styles included on trophy list is testament to just how curious, ambitious and increasingly accomplished the UK’s winemakers are. With everything from skin contact wines, to those produced from a solera system, to some of the UK’s finest, long-aged traditional method sparklers, these wines really do run the gamut and give a terrific snapshot of what the UK has to offer at the very top level.

“The fact that we had a joint Blanc de Blancs trophy speaks volumes about the potential of this category, but the Classic Cuvée NV/MV, the Classic Cuvée Vintage, and the Sparkling Rosé categories were all equally hard fought over. When it came to the still wines, finding ourselves with five superb Gold level Chardonnays and an equal number of red Pinot Noirs to choose from was quite something, as was the fact that for the first time a wine from my home county of North Yorkshire was awarded a trophy.”

The Pinot Noir award wasn’t the only accolade picked up by the Chichester-area wine maker. Writing on Facebook, owners said they were ‘thrilled’ to learn that their sparkling Rosé also picked up a gold award, after impressing judges.

Situated in West Ashling, near Chichester, the award winning Ashling Park Estates also hosts tours, tasting events and cocktail-making classes.