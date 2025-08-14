Chichester wine shop on North Street seeks licence to serve drinks outdoors
Renaissance Wines Limited, which trades as Cavavin at 68 North Street, has submitted an application to Chichester District Council to vary its premises licence.
If approved, the change would allow the business to serve alcohol for consumption immediately outside the shop from Monday to Sunday. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, outdoor drinking could continue until 7 pm.
The council is inviting comments from the public before making a decision. Anyone wishing to make a representation must do so in writing to the council’s licensing team by August 18, 2025.
Details of the application can be viewed on the council’s website or in person at East Pallant House during office hours.