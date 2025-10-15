Chichester woman to compete in 80th Miss Great Britain final

A Chichester-born businesswoman is preparing to take part in the 80th anniversary final of Miss Great Britain this Friday, where she will compete for the title of Ms Great Britain Classic 2025.

Dee Bodle, who currently holds the title of Ms Kent Classic 2025, made history earlier this year as the first person to compete for a regional crown in the Classic category, which is open to women over 45 and is usually decided by application.

She was born and raised in Chichester and ran The Body Suite Pilates Studio in the city for 17 years before joining Goodwood Estate, where she now manages the Pilates Contrology Suite.

“I’ve never done pageantry before, so the preparation has been full on,” Dee Bodle said.

“I’m really excited to be representing women in the older age group and showing that it’s possible to follow your dreams and make a positive impact." As part of her journey, she has raised money for Cancer Research UK and collected more than 300 bras for A-Sisterhood, a charity that supports women and girls around the world.

A recent photo taken at the Spitfire Hangar at Goodwood ties into the theme of this year’s event, which also marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War.