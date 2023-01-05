The Women’s Wellbeing Clinic, based in The Pavilion is rebranding in January to ‘BiOrigin’.
The rebranding signals a new phase for the clinic that was set up by local Dr Liz Leek, to mark the clinic’s expansion and its collaboration with Dr Tanya Patrick, a GP who specialises in hormones, women’s health and the menopause.
BiOrigin combines the word Bio meaning life and Origin referring to root cause medicine and the foundations of health. This aims to reflect the practice and ethos of the Clinic’s team of health care practitioners, which include Specialists GPs, Nutritional Therapists, and a Health Coach.
Speaking at the launch of BiOrigin, Dr. Liz Leek said: “This is an incredibly exciting step for the clinic, especially as it makes sure that we can increase our capacity to see more patients, who are suffering from hormone and health issues like fatigue, the menopause, PMS, Endometriosis, and Long Covid.”