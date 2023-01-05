Chichester’s Women’s Wellbeing Clinic is set to rebrand and expand its store this month.

BiOrigin will offer inhouse or virtual consultations

The Women’s Wellbeing Clinic, based in The Pavilion is rebranding in January to ‘BiOrigin’.

The rebranding signals a new phase for the clinic that was set up by local Dr Liz Leek, to mark the clinic’s expansion and its collaboration with Dr Tanya Patrick, a GP who specialises in hormones, women’s health and the menopause.

BiOrigin combines the word Bio meaning life and Origin referring to root cause medicine and the foundations of health. This aims to reflect the practice and ethos of the Clinic’s team of health care practitioners, which include Specialists GPs, Nutritional Therapists, and a Health Coach.

Dr Tanya Patrick and Dr Liz Leek , Owners of BiOrigin, a GP-led integrative health and hormone clinic.

