Chichester's Armadale Road joins in with the Jubilee celebrations

Armadale Road joined celebrated the Queen’s 70 years by hosting a street party.

By Joss Roupell
Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:01 pm
Residents of Armadale Road, Chichester joined the rest of the UK and the commonwealth in celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Bunting was set-up and neighbours came to celebrate together.

See our photos from the event below.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Pictured are residents L-R Jay Terry,Hillary Miller with Poppy Miller (5) and Hattie Dyres (3) and Hazel Stewart, Sarah Hodgson, Trudi Simpson and Nathan Carvello. Armadale Road, Chichester.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Terry family decorate their house. Armadale Road, Chichester.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Pictured are residents L-R Hillary Miller with Poppy Miller (5) and Hattie Dyres (3) and Hazel Stewart, Sarah Hodgson and Nathan Carvello. Armadale Road, Chichester.
