Chichester's first ever Emergency Services Day is a smash hit

Members of the Police , Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services hosted several educational, live demonstrations, with a range of current and historic emergency services vehicles on display, all in a bid to inspire greater community resilience and inspire the next generation of emergency services personnel.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: ”Thank you to everyone who came down to our first Chichester ‘Emergency Services Day’. We’ve not been able to have an open day on station since 2012, but this well and truly made up for it. Huge credit must go to SM Anton Mezzone who took on the mammoth task of organising it. We are sure everyone will agree he did a fantastic job.”