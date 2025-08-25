Chichester's first ever Emergency Services Day is a smash hit

In pictures: First ever emergency services day in Chichester is a smash hitplaceholder image
By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Aug 2025, 13:36 BST
Chichester’s inaugural Emergency Services Day drew crowds from all over the city and beyond.

Featuring Fire Engines, police vehicles, ambulances and helicopters, the free family event took place on Sunday 24 August at Oaklands Park.

There was live music, free children’s entertainment and severa activities, including bouncy castles and rides, on offer, alongside dedicated picnic and play areas and a wide variety of food vendors.

Members of the Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services hosted several educational, live demonstrations, with a range of current and historic emergency services vehicles on display, all in a bid to inspire greater community resilience and inspire the next generation of emergency services personnel.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: ”Thank you to everyone who came down to our first Chichester ‘Emergency Services Day’. We’ve not been able to have an open day on station since 2012, but this well and truly made up for it. Huge credit must go to SM Anton Mezzone who took on the mammoth task of organising it. We are sure everyone will agree he did a fantastic job.”

An Air ambulance wows crowds in Chichester

An Air ambulance wows crowds in Chichester Photo: Matthew Staunton

A Sussex Police officer greets the crowd

A Sussex Police officer greets the crowd Photo: Matthew Staunton

The event saw displays by the fire and rescue service, Sussex Police and the ambulance.

The event saw displays by the fire and rescue service, Sussex Police and the ambulance. Photo: Matthew Staunton

It was a first for the city.

It was a first for the city. Photo: Matthew Staunton

