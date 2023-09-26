Chichester's Major Mick and the 'Tintanic' recognised with JustGiving award

A Chichester 83-year-old who, in a bid to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, rowed a homemade tin boat up and down the UK’s canals was recognised with a JustGiving award yesterday (September 25).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mick Stanley, also known as Major Mic k, went home with the JustGiving Award for creative fundraiser after last night’s ceremony, which took place in London and featured fundraisers of all ages from across the UK. The Chichester local, who served 35 years in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, sailed 125 miles in his homemade boat ‘The Tintanic’ to raise money for Children on The Edge – a Chichester charity which supports child refugees in Ukraine.

The Major raised £10,000 pound for the charity, after sailing lakes, rivers and canals all over the UK dressed in his iconic Union Jack two-piece. “I’m very pleased to have won, not so much for myself, but for everyone who voted for and supported me,” he said, “and also for Children on the Edge. They do great work and it’s been a great pleasure raisin money for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With very little prior rowing experience, Major Mick’s real journey with the Tintanic started back in 2020 upon his return from India. “In India, the children use skiffs and small-boats to fish. And when lockdown came along, I decided to buy two sheets of corrugated iron and try to make them float.

Major Mick in the Tintanic back in December 2021. Photo: Joe Stack

"Once I realised it worked, I thought ‘wouldn’t it be a great to row it for charity?’ So I took it up and the canal, from Hunston to Chichester.”

Hundreds of miles and thousands of pounds later, Mick has no passion for rowing itself, but loves meeting new people. “The rowing is really just a means to an end,” he explained.