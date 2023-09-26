Chichester's Major Mick and the 'Tintanic' recognised with JustGiving award
Mick Stanley, also known as Major Mic k, went home with the JustGiving Award for creative fundraiser after last night’s ceremony, which took place in London and featured fundraisers of all ages from across the UK. The Chichester local, who served 35 years in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, sailed 125 miles in his homemade boat ‘The Tintanic’ to raise money for Children on The Edge – a Chichester charity which supports child refugees in Ukraine.
The Major raised £10,000 pound for the charity, after sailing lakes, rivers and canals all over the UK dressed in his iconic Union Jack two-piece. “I’m very pleased to have won, not so much for myself, but for everyone who voted for and supported me,” he said, “and also for Children on the Edge. They do great work and it’s been a great pleasure raisin money for them.”
With very little prior rowing experience, Major Mick’s real journey with the Tintanic started back in 2020 upon his return from India. “In India, the children use skiffs and small-boats to fish. And when lockdown came along, I decided to buy two sheets of corrugated iron and try to make them float.
"Once I realised it worked, I thought ‘wouldn’t it be a great to row it for charity?’ So I took it up and the canal, from Hunston to Chichester.”
Hundreds of miles and thousands of pounds later, Mick has no passion for rowing itself, but loves meeting new people. “The rowing is really just a means to an end,” he explained.
“What I really enjoy is meeting people and talking to people. I’ve met absolutely fascinating people along the road, people from the highest points of society, and plenty of everyday people too. It’s people that make life go round. I know I’m raising money for charity. But that’s not everything. It’s communicating with people, and making them smile that’s important.”