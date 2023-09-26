BREAKING
Chichester's Major Mick and the 'Tintanic' recognised with JustGiving award

A Chichester 83-year-old who, in a bid to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, rowed a homemade tin boat up and down the UK’s canals was recognised with a JustGiving award yesterday (September 25).
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:34 BST
Mick Stanley, also known as Major Mic k, went home with the JustGiving Award for creative fundraiser after last night’s ceremony, which took place in London and featured fundraisers of all ages from across the UK. The Chichester local, who served 35 years in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, sailed 125 miles in his homemade boat ‘The Tintanic’ to raise money for Children on The Edge – a Chichester charity which supports child refugees in Ukraine.

The Major raised £10,000 pound for the charity, after sailing lakes, rivers and canals all over the UK dressed in his iconic Union Jack two-piece. “I’m very pleased to have won, not so much for myself, but for everyone who voted for and supported me,” he said, “and also for Children on the Edge. They do great work and it’s been a great pleasure raisin money for them.”

With very little prior rowing experience, Major Mick’s real journey with the Tintanic started back in 2020 upon his return from India. “In India, the children use skiffs and small-boats to fish. And when lockdown came along, I decided to buy two sheets of corrugated iron and try to make them float.

Major Mick in the Tintanic back in December 2021. Photo: Joe StackMajor Mick in the Tintanic back in December 2021. Photo: Joe Stack
Major Mick in the Tintanic back in December 2021. Photo: Joe Stack

"Once I realised it worked, I thought ‘wouldn’t it be a great to row it for charity?’ So I took it up and the canal, from Hunston to Chichester.”

Hundreds of miles and thousands of pounds later, Mick has no passion for rowing itself, but loves meeting new people. “The rowing is really just a means to an end,” he explained.

“What I really enjoy is meeting people and talking to people. I’ve met absolutely fascinating people along the road, people from the highest points of society, and plenty of everyday people too. It’s people that make life go round. I know I’m raising money for charity. But that’s not everything. It’s communicating with people, and making them smile that’s important.”

