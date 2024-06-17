Chichester's newest café serves 'top-notch brunch' and speciality coffee
17 Grams opened in South Street on June 15, announcing their city centre presence with plenty of free coffee and trendy vibes.
Founded in 2016, the independent brand is already well known in Brighton and Hove, where it has three spots popular among foodies and coffee-lovers.
Despite stiff competition in Chichester itself, owners of 17 Grams are certain their unusual brunch offerings and locally roasted beans will help them stand out from the crowd. “It’s incredibly exciting to become a part of Chichester’s bustling and growing café scene,” said owner Alexx McKendry. “With our new café we’re looking forward to providing the people of Chichester with a new go-to brunch spot and coffee shop. Whether they’re looking for a quick coffee to-go or to catch up with friends over brunch, we’ll be here to serve them something really special.”