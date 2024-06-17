Chichester's newest café serves 'top-notch brunch' and speciality coffee

A new café in Chichester opened its doors over the weekend, serving ‘top notch brunch’ and speciality coffee to legions of curious customers.

Founded in 2016, the independent brand is already well known in Brighton and Hove , where it has three spots popular among foodies and coffee-lovers.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Despite stiff competition in Chichester itself, owners of 17 Grams are certain their unusual brunch offerings and locally roasted beans will help them stand out from the crowd. “It’s incredibly exciting to become a part of Chichester’s bustling and growing café scene,” said owner Alexx McKendry. “With our new café we’re looking forward to providing the people of Chichester with a new go-to brunch spot and coffee shop. Whether they’re looking for a quick coffee to-go or to catch up with friends over brunch, we’ll be here to serve them something really special.”