Chichester's Oakwood School presents cheque to charities after successful fundraising year
Oakwood School presented a cheque for more than £11,000 to charities Riding for the Disabled and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People after a successful year of fundraising.
Both charities were invited to the school to receive the total amount of £11,095.18 to be shared between the organisations.
Pupils were encouraged to be creative with their fundraising and have the chance to earn a ‘charity champion certificate’ for their ideas and efforts.
Headteacher, Clare Bradbury, believes ‘it is crucial for our pupils to appreciate their responsibility to support and engage with both local and national charities’.
Most Popular
This year, money was raised with a year five healthy breakfast sale, cake sales and a matchbox car sale.
The school also expressed its gratitude for the support of parents who gave donations at the summer ball and year six play.
This academic year, pupils will be supporting Chichester homeless charity Stonepillow and international organisation the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).