Chichester’s ‘Tintanic’ hero Major Mick sets out on final charity row

Chichester’s own Major Mick will complete his final charity row from The Hard at Itchenor to Chichester Yacht Club at Birdham on Friday 10 October.

He will set off from The Hard at 12pm and is expected to arrive at Birdham at 1pm, marking the end of five years of rowing for charity. By the end of his journey, Major Mick will have covered 500 miles and raised more than £90,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, Children on the Edge and St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester.

Over the past five years, he has rowed across Scotland, Wales and England, taking on canals, lakes, rivers and even the open sea, including a memorable day on the Seine in Paris. He has also crossed the Solent, met the King and been invited to 10 Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister.

In 2023, Major Mick was voted the ‘JustGiving Creative Fundraiser of the Year’ from more than 14,000 nominees.

This winter, he plans to begin work on Tintanic III, a sailing boat two feet longer than his current Tintanic II, offering a little more comfort as he continues his adventures at the age of 85.