An international equine charity hosted an event at the Weald and Downland Museum where it thanked its supporters for making a difference to the lives of working horses and donkeys worldwide.

More than 130 supports of charity Brooke were given a tour of the museum’s farm on Tuesday (September 5) to see the working Percheron horses that live there.

Known for their intelligence and strength, Percheron horses are used at the museum for farm work and heavy labour - much like working equids across Brooke’s countries of operation.

Guests also heard from Brooke representatives about their commitment to protecting and improving the lives of more than 1.4 million working horses, donkeys and mules around the world - who in turn help 600 million people.

From brick kilns and coal mines, to villages impacted by drought and extreme poverty, these animals are the backbone of many communities. Brooke helps to ensure these animals have a life worth living.

Ron Brown, a Brooke supporter who attended the day, said: “All that Brooke does is fantastic.

“I have been supporting Brooke monthly for at least ten or 12 years. [We] don't often get a chance to do things like this, so thank you to Brooke for organising a wonderful day out!”

Joey Jeetun, Senior Events and Stewardship Officer at Brooke said: “We have been so excited to bring our loyalty event to this prestigious museum. The event has proven highly popular with over 130 guests attending.”