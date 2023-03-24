ChiCycle to participate in protest across the district about environmental and infrastructure concerns

Cycling group ChiCycle are set to participate in a protest on Saturday (March 25) about concerns regarding the environmental impact of proposed developments in the district as well as infrastructure concerns.

Mark Record, on behalf of ChiCycle said: “If you wish to join ChiCycle who are supporting this Mayday Action event, please meet us at the Chichester Market Cross at 9.30 am on Saturday, March 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will leave the Market Cross at around 9.45AM to begin our cycle ride towards Emsworth, where we will stop in each of the Harbour villages to join the residents in protest.

Cycling group ChiCycle are set to participate in a protest on Saturday (March 25) about concerns regarding the environmental impact of proposed developments in the district as well as infrastructure concerns.

“The Mayday action group call for key issues to be addressed, like adequate sewage treatment, walking and cycling infrastructure and other basic town planing issues, before swaths of new housing development is constructed throughout our sensitive coastal area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, March 25, from 10am to midday, residents will line the streets across the A259, from the Saxon Corner to the Fishbourne roundabout, Hayling beachfront to Langstone and along the A286 from West Wittering to Apuldram to protest.

Residents are being asked to bring banners and items to make noise, and wear high vis and colourful clothing to make themselves as seen as possible.