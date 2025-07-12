Chief Coastguard urges public to 'be aware of the risks' this summer

As holidaymakers flock to beaches in Sussex, a summer safety campaign from HM Coastguard have urged visitors to stay safe by following simple safety advice at the coast.

Through posters, safety messaging and case studies, HM Coastguard’s Coast Clever summer safety campaign warns of coastal dangers and hazards, including cliff falls, tidal cutoffs, offshore winds and mud.

The messaging comes as the UK enjoys a spell of extraordinary weather after the driest spring in a century, with the Met Office predicting the country is ‘twice as likely’ to have a hot summer, with an increased risk of heatwaves.

According to the Water Incident Database (WAID), over the last three years most drownings occurred in July, with a majority of casualties being males in the 20-29 age bracket. Last year, HM Coastguard responded to over 600 tidal cutoff incidents.

People enjoying the glorious Sussex sunshine on Brighton's beach on Monday, June 30. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Chief Coastguard Pat O’Callaghan said: “Each year, HM Coastguard responds to reports of people in danger at the coast, but many of these situations can be avoided. Through our Coast Clever campaign, we’re aiming to provide essential tips and guidance to help keep people safe this summer.

“We’d like the public to enjoy the warmer weather and our wonderful coastline, but they need to be aware of the risks. Mud, tides, cliffs and offshore winds can very quickly put lives in danger. If you need help during a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

HM Coastguard recommends that those visiting the coast follow simple safety advice to avoid hazards. The guidance includes carrying a fully charged mobile phone and advising others of your whereabouts during your trip. Tide times and weather conditions should also be checked before arrival.

HM Coastguard’s top tips to stay safe and have an enjoyable day at the coast:

Check the weather forecast and tide times before you set off

Cliffs can be unstable, so stay clear of cliff edges and bases

Watch out for mud and if you do get stuck, lean back to spread your weight

Avoid water sports in an offshore wind, when the wind blows from the land out to sea

Tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back

Take a fully charged mobile phone and consider taking a PLB (personal locator beacon) which alerts the emergency services from the remotest of locations

In a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard