Children and adults with learning disabilities in Bognor Regis could get free music tuition

Taking place from 10am to 3pm at The Salvation Army hall in Canada Grove, the taster day will see volunteers from the Music Man project providing free music lessons to people with additional needs.

If there is enough interest, organisers at The Salvation Army hope to make the sessions a regular fixture and may even organise a show where students can show-off their hard-won talents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So far, The Music Man project has performed in some amazing venues,” said organiser Doreen Bradbury. “They’ve been to the Royal Albert Hall, they’ve performed at the memorial service for David Amess MP. They’ve been on Britain's Got Talent and, one day, they hope to be on Broadway.

The Music Man project

“So, here in Bognor, the idea of having this taster day, is so we can see what the interest is locally, to see if people are interested in something like this, and to find out for ourselves what it takes to actually run a service like this on a regular basis.”

Ultimately, though, Mrs Bradbury and her team hope to make Bognor Regis a friendlier place to live and work for people with additional needs.

"It’s attitudes that need to change. There are lots of people with disabilities in the area and not only do they find it more difficult to access church, they struggle to access services and leisure activities for themselves. We want to change that.”

To find out more about The Music Man project, visit themusicmanproject.com

The Music Man poster