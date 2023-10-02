Children at a Horsham school to take part in nationwide 'Lions Roar' competition
Pupils at Arundside School in Blackbridge Lane are entering this year’s ‘Lions Roar’ competition after being sponsored by members of Horsham Lions Club.
A spokesperson said: “As a club it’s exciting to get involved with this youth programme whereby children are given the opportunity to ‘think big and create world-changing ideas’.”
The competition – run in partnership with the education company 8billionideas – allows children to discover how to use their imagination in different ways and gain life skills.
Aimed at 7-11-year-olds, children learn how to work together in teams, develop their communication and presentation skills while boosting their self confidence.
Arunside Primary School is among over 130 schools taking part and being sponsored by Lions Clubs across Britain. See www.lions-roar.com/
Horsham Lions work on a range of projects including youth, sight, diabetes, hunger, the invironment and childhood cancer. For more information contact David Trowbridge on 01403 266999.