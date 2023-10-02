Children at a Horsham primary school are to take part in a nationwide major Lions Club competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Arundside School in Blackbridge Lane are entering this year’s ‘Lions Roar’ competition after being sponsored by members of Horsham Lions Club.

A spokesperson said: “As a club it’s exciting to get involved with this youth programme whereby children are given the opportunity to ‘think big and create world-changing ideas’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition – run in partnership with the education company 8billionideas – allows children to discover how to use their imagination in different ways and gain life skills.

Children at Arundside Primary School in Horsham are to take part in a nationwide 'Lions Roar' competition. Photo: Google

Aimed at 7-11-year-olds, children learn how to work together in teams, develop their communication and presentation skills while boosting their self confidence.

Arunside Primary School is among over 130 schools taking part and being sponsored by Lions Clubs across Britain. See www.lions-roar.com/