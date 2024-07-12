Children at Catkins Nursery Horsham hold election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thursday 4th July the children of ‘Catkins Nursery’ in Horsham had their very own election.

The election was to choose the children’s most popular TV character. The children first watched a Newsround clip, explaining what the General Election was all about, then they chose their candidates, made their ballot boxes, stuck on the pictures of their favourite characters, cut out their voting slips and then on Thursday morning, voting began!

Each child made their mark on their ballot slip and posted it into the box of their preferred character. Local children, who came to vote at the polling station opposite nursery with their parents joined in too, as well as siblings of nursery children, they were all quite excited. The voting continued on Friday morning then the polls were closed, and the count began.

The children counted the votes and the winner by a clear majority was ‘Bluey’ with 20 votes. The result was announced, and nursery will purchase a new Bluey book for the children to read next week!

The voting begins...

Great fun was had by all, and some new skills were learnt in understanding the world and the community around us, some fabulous new language opportunities, some maths and great co-operation in working together to make the boxes.